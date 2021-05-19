Power restored to PG&E customers in central Fresno, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: PG&E officials say power has been restored to all customers in the area of central Fresno.___________________More than 1,000 PG&E customers lost power in central Fresno on Wednesday.The utility company reported the outage on its website shortly before 10:00 am.The outage was affecting around 1,700 customers, including Fresno City College. Power was out north of Belmont Avenue and south of Clinton Avenue and stretched between First Street and McKinley Avenue.PG&E says an equipment issue may have caused the outage and that crews were working on repairs.The company said electricity could be restored by 12:45 pm.