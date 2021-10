FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A large number of PG&E customers woke up without power on Friday morning.More than 3,000 customers lost power just after 5:30 am in the southeast, central and east central Fresno.The outage is affecting areas from McKinley to Tulare Avenue and Chestnut Avenue to First Street.The cause of the outage is under investigation.Power is not expected to be restored until after 8:30 am.For more information on this outage, click here.