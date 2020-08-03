pedestrian killed

Pregnant woman hit, killed by driver in northwest Fresno

A pregnant woman was killed by a driver while walking in a crosswalk in northwest Fresno.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pregnant woman was killed by a driver while walking in a crosswalk in northwest Fresno on Sunday night.

Fresno police say the woman was with family and friends walking on Swift Avenue near Marks Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when a red SUV traveling northbound on Marks hit her.

"She was on the outside lane almost out of the roadway. She was trying to get out of the roadway before the vehicle got to her, but because of the excessive speed of the vehicle, she wasn't able to make it in time, and it struck her," said Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen.

The woman was seven months pregnant, officials said. She died at the scene, and her name has not been released.

Police say the driver of the SUV initially drove away from the crash site but called the department moments later to turn himself in.

The driver has been identified as 32-year-old Kenneth Carter. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail for vehicular manslaughter.
