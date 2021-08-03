FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Making sure colorful fruits and vegetables are a part of your meal is a simple habit that Dr. Zilfina Rubio says can impact not only your overall health but the food production system across communities.
"For example, here in the Central Valley, agriculture and specialty crops, in particular, is very important for our economy," she said. "It's a good way to help farmers, help the community and also as a consumer. If we consume fruits and vegetables, we will change the food production system."
She partnered with the non-profit Cultiva La Salud to bring awareness and education through free webinars.
They'll address a number of important topics.
"What are some of the myths that are there in terms of what some of the vitamins are and what specific fruits or vegetables you can find them in," she said.
Dr. Rubio says it's also important to note when you should purchase specific items, how to make them last longer and hopes those who face food insecurity will gain some helpful insight.
"I am aiming to reach low-income communities," she said. "When something is in season, it's actually less expensive and that is why it's important to note the seasonality of the produce in Fresno County."
The free webinars are in Spanish and English beginning Wednesday and go until next week.
A limited number of $25 gift cards will be available for participants, and there will be a chance to be entered into a raffle to win a $100 gift card.
To join Wednesday's webinar, click here.
To join Thursday's webinar, click here.
To join Friday's webinar, click here.
To join the webinar on August 12, click here.
To join the webinar on August 13, click here.
Local nonprofit aiming to increase access to fresh produce
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News