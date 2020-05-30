Protesters gather in northeast Fresno over death of George Floyd

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People of all ages and walks of life stood in solidarity in northeast Fresno to remember the life of George Floyd and protest police brutality."This is a community and we are all responsible for each other, that I am my brother's keeper and what happens to the lesser of us happens to us all," said organizer Lourin Hubbard.In front of the Unitarian Universalist Church, community members held signs demanding change.As passersby honked their horns to show support, some demonstrators raised their fists in agreement."To see all different people of all different colors, come together for the color of my skin, for my brothers and sisters....," said Rachel Anderson.At the intersection of Fresno and C Street known as the Justice Corner in southwest Fresno, people called for an end to injustice."We want to gather and pay homage to the men and woman, black and brown and Asian who have been killed by police brutality," said Aline Reed.The peaceful demonstration echoed the same demand as other protests - police reform."Here in Fresno we want more training and we want more diversity," said Gloria Hernandez.On Friday night, the city was united with one voice."We're in solidarity with them, we stand with them, we understand their pain, we understand their hurt," said Reverend Floyd Harris, with New Light New Life Church of God.