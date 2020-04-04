Coronavirus

Fresno woman creates, delivers customized 'quarantine baskets'

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno woman who wants to bring smiles to families during the coronavirus crisis is making quarantine baskets.

The baskets can be customized to meet the specific hobbies and interests of the person who will be receiving it.

Right now, porch deliveries are available in Fresno and Clovis.

The quarantine baskets include fun activities for kids and more relaxing items for moms and dads.

"They are loving them. It's really fun to get video back. Parents text me videos of their kids opening up the door and finding an M on the doorstep and they kind of freak out. Every day's the same for them so to find a little treat is really nice," says Kayla Adanalian.

Proceeds from the baskets will help families who are staying at the Ronald McDonald house and also pay for material to make more medical masks.

If you want to buy a quarantine, click here for Adanalian's Instagram account.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnocoronavirusgiftsshopping
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News