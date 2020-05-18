weather

Some Valley residents wake up to rain, here's how long it'll last

There is a chance for thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The week is getting started with a splash as the rain made its way into the Valley overnight.

The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory for above 7,000 feet in the southern Sierra Nevada until 5 a.m. on Tuesday.



The NWS also said to expect strong wind gusts across the western parts of the Valley and foothills through Tuesday.

Temperatures have cooled down a bit, but this weather isn't going to last for long. The Valley is expected to dry out by midweek with sunny skies.

