Some Valley residents wake up to rain, here's how long it'll last

A Winter Storm Warning and Weather Weather Advisory is also in effect for the Southern Sierra Nevada above 7,000 feet until 5 AM PDT Tuesday morning. Strong wind gusts through Tuesday morning across the western portion of the San Joaquin Valley and coastal foothills. #cawx pic.twitter.com/cS90yQqBaz — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) May 18, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The week is getting started with a splash as the rain made its way into the Valley overnight.The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory for above 7,000 feet in the southern Sierra Nevada until 5 a.m. on Tuesday.The NWS also said to expect strong wind gusts across the western parts of the Valley and foothills through Tuesday.There is a chance for thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.Temperatures have cooled down a bit, but this weather isn't going to last for long. The Valley is expected to dry out by midweek with sunny skies.