Some Valley residents wake up to rain, here's how long it'll last

The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory for above 7,000 feet in the southern Sierra Nevada until 5 a.m. on Tuesday.
The NWS also said to expect strong wind gusts across the western parts of the Valley and foothills through Tuesday.
There is a chance for thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.
Temperatures have cooled down a bit, but this weather isn't going to last for long. The Valley is expected to dry out by midweek with sunny skies.
