Fresno nonprofit recognized as city's 'Recycler of the Year'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno nonprofit is being recognized as the city's top recycler of 2020.Mid Valley Disposal and the City of Fresno on Tuesday honored Glen Agnes for its work to keep thousands of pounds of recyclables out of the landfill every month.The nonprofit provides housing and services for low-income seniors and physically disabled adults.The organization started an education program on recycling and organics which has proved to be successful, earning it honors as 'Recycler of the Year.'"We wanna show them that their efforts are appreciated. It makes a big difference," said Joseph Kalpakoff, the president and CEO of Mid Valley Disposal.Every month, Glen Agnes recycles over 4,200 pounds of trash and more than 11,000 pounds of organic materials.Next week, the Central California Food Bank will also be honored for its recycling work.