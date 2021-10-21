redistricting

Fresno County residents hoping for more representation as redistricting nears

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno residents hoping for more representation as redistricting nears

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Redistricting happens every 10 years to ensure that each elected official represents an equal amount of people.

"It creates an opportunity to elect supervisors who are more representative, more responsive and should result in policies and funding decisions that will have a positive impact to improve the lives of our residents," says Veva Islas with Cultiva La Salud.

The process of re-drawing of districts uses the latest U.S. Census data and aims to keep communities that share similar values and needs in the same district.

The census also helps allocate funding for roads, schools, and other critical services.

"Fresno County has a lot of disadvantaged communities," says Nathan Magsig. "As I look at the communities of interest, one of my goals is to make sure that whatever the new lines look like, a lot of these disadvantaged communities don't have their voices blunted or muted further."

According to the U.S. Census, Latinos make up the majority of residents in Fresno County.

Cultiva La Salud and the Dolores Huerta Foundation are among groups advocating for diverse representation on the board.

They're also pushing a newly drawn map that protects underrepresented groups from voting discrimination.

"We want to have just policies, just access to all of the resources and services that everyone rightfully deserves," Islas said.

Magsig represents Fresno County's 5th district, covering Clovis and primarily rural and mountain communities.

"I am overpopulated with close to 28,000 residents," he said. "So that, in and of itself, means that I'm going to lose a number of individuals."

The new districts are required to follow the California Fair Maps Act, which includes community input.

But the supervisors push back on accusations that they will draw lines to keep themselves in office.

"I do know that there are interest groups that would like to maybe make shifts in one direction or the other but for me, I can't use politics when I make my decision," he said. "I need to make sure that I follow the law, and use a balanced approach when it comes to re-drawing these new lines."

Residents are invited to provide feedback on submitted maps at a public hearing Thursday night at the Fresno County Health and Wellness Center.

The Board of Supervisors will meet on November 2 to review proposed revisions.

In the end, it's still up to the supervisors to make the final decision.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnofresno county board of supervisorsredistricting
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REDISTRICTING
Fresno Co. Board of Supervisors choose map to determine district lines
Board moves forward with map to redraw Fresno Co. districts
Kings County asking for residents' input on redistricting
Trump asks for census delay after court bars citizenship question
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Show More
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
More TOP STORIES News