Fresno to make announcements about reopening some businesses in 1-2 days

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The coronavirus pandemic has left Henry Acosta with no choice but to leave his northwest Fresno hair salon closed for the last two months."If this goes on three months and maybe four because you never know what they are going to do, I'm going to end up closing my business," says Acosta.He's owned his business for 50 years and now fears he might lose it.Acosta has applied for the government's small business loan unsuccessfully. He's been told he's not eligible and there's not enough funds."I have seven girls, this is their livelihood. They depend on this, they have children, they have homes," he says.Now there's a glimmer of hope.On Friday, the mayor of Fresno announced an extension to the 'stay at home' order along with alterations allowing what the city is calling authorized businesses to open."An authorized business is technically a non-essential business that still provides essential goods and services for the community," says Mark Standriff with the city of Fresno. "We will have announcements I think coming out here in the next day or two, we are very excited about this process because we feel it is time."Standriff says there is no application process, instead a business subcommittee will put business in categories, like retail and automotive, with the goal of reopening those deemed low-risk.They will then make a recommendation to city officials who will decide whether or not they move forward with it."Then our code enforcement officers will be going out to the businesses in that specific category to make sure that they understand what the protocols would be," he says.Standriff says had the city not extended the order, the states would have still remained.Acosta is now hoping those changes will apply to his business.Many of his customers have been calling him hoping to meet with him by the end of next week.He's even implemented social distancing measures at his salon in anticipation."We have separated our girls six feet apart," he says.Fresno's 'shelter in place' order has been extended until the end of May.