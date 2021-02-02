business

Back to outdoor dining: How Fresno restaurants are adapting to the pandemic

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For almost a year now, Lily's Cafe in downtown Fresno has survived on to-go orders and some outdoor dining - when allowed.

Business was steady before the pandemic hit, but now they're scraping by.

Officials with the Downtown Fresno Partnership say this has been the reality for many business owners.

"We heard from all the businesses, they are all struggling (so much) that a lot of them had to lay people off or cut hours for folks," says Jimmy Cerracchio, the president and CEO of Downtown Fresno Partnership.

With the regional stay-at-home order lifted, restaurants can once again serve customers outside.

Jose Ramirez's family owns Lily's Cafe. He says the cold and rainy weather have people thinking twice before dining.

To entice customers they started offering free delivery in downtown on orders of at least $25.

"It is going to be hard for now, but we are just going to get right back up and get to it," says Ramirez.

Rooftop bar Quail State is also getting creative.

Owners Josh and Hayley Islas-Wolf opened during the pandemic and had to alter their entire business plan.

"Quail State never set out to open up a bottle shop, we never intended to be a takeout service. We never intended to be a restaurant to start off," says Josh.

They're now offering full course meals on Fulton Street.

To make it work, they're renting La Boulangerie's patio space by night and using the kitchen across the street at La Cocina De Mama.

The owners say more than 300 people were served this weekend.

"As soon as it is safe to do so we want to be able to open up the rooftop and the inside of our bar, but it has been really exciting to be able to open up finally to the public," says Hayley Islas-Wolf.

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, Quail State and Lily's Cafe are hoping to see a boost in business.

For hours at Quail State and to make a reservation, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnobusinesscoronavirusfresnopandemicrestaurantcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
New businesses and jobs coming to Kingsburg
Self-taught baker creates treats almost too pretty to eat
Clovis boutique sells handmade soaps, bath products
Action News Morning Update
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sierra Unified board won't censure trustee who was part of Capitol protest
Local hospitals seeing some progress in fight against COVID-19
Fresno County jail has most COVID cases of any jail or prison in U.S.
COVID-19 testing bus arrives in Tulare County
Former San Diego mayor says he's running for CA governor
Shaver Lake residents preparing for possibility of more snow
School employees across Central CA receive vaccinations
Show More
Police handcuff, pepper-spray 9-year-old girl after call of 'family trouble'
Outdoor dining returns for restaurants after stay-home order lifted
Man stabbed in central Fresno, police say
Friends and family remember Sanger HS senior killed in crash
New businesses and jobs coming to Kingsburg
More TOP STORIES News