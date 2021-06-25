Society

Fresno to receive more than $10 million for road repairs

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno to receive more than $10 million for road repairs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than $10 million dollars will be distributed to the City of Fresno for road maintenance, safety projects, and traffic control devices.

It's part of the State Senate Bill 1 gas and registration tax, signed into law back in April 2017.

The City of Fresno adopted a list of nearly 50 projects around the city that will receive that funding in the 2022 fiscal year.

Among the projects -- $638,000 will be used for a traffic signal at Hughes and Shields.

About $175,000 will also be used for concrete repair along Broadway from Inyo to Ventura.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoconstruction
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver plows into crowd eating at Fresno taco truck, runs away
1 killed, 4 injured in Fresno County crash
Livestock auctions begin at Big Fresno Fair
PG&E warns of possible power shutoff for 44K customers on Monday
Some evacuation orders lifted as KNP Complex Fire containment grows
Infertility community comes together for Walk of Hope in Clovis
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days found alive
Show More
Video shows officers race through Brooklyn to save 1-year-old's life
DA: Mom of teen killed by Fresno PD used settlement to fund gang
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center bringing back annual pumpkin patch
Police identify 2 killed in Clovis murder-suicide
Family says daughter's 2nd-grade teacher ripped hijab off her head
More TOP STORIES News