Fresno to receive more than $10 million for road repairs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than $10 million dollars will be distributed to the City of Fresno for road maintenance, safety projects, and traffic control devices.It's part of the State Senate Bill 1 gas and registration tax, signed into law back in April 2017.The City of Fresno adopted a list of nearly 50 projects around the city that will receive that funding in the 2022 fiscal year.Among the projects -- $638,000 will be used for a traffic signal at Hughes and Shields.About $175,000 will also be used for concrete repair along Broadway from Inyo to Ventura.