Police searching for woman accused in brazen southeast Fresno robbery

Authorities believe 27-year-old Angelica Mora physically assaulted a woman and then stole her purse at the Vagabond Inn on East Avenue on May 31.
The victim suffered moderate injuries and had to be treated at a local hospital.
Investigators say Mora is wanted for robbery. Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.
