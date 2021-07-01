Police searching for woman accused in brazen southeast Fresno robbery

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a woman accused of attacking and robbing another woman in southeast Fresno last month.Authorities believe 27-year-old Angelica Mora physically assaulted a woman and then stole her purse at the Vagabond Inn on East Avenue on May 31.The victim suffered moderate injuries and had to be treated at a local hospital.Investigators say Mora is wanted for robbery. Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.