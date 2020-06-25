Police searching for man who robbed west central Fresno store at gunpoint

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for a man who robbed a store in west central Fresno at gunpoint.
Surveillance footage released by the Fresno Police Department shows the suspect walking into a store on Olive and Crystal Avenues on June 14.
The man held up a gun to the clerk and demanded money from the register, police say.
In the video, the suspect can be seen wearing a hooded sweater and a bandanna over his face.
Authorities are now asking for the public's help identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.
