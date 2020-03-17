Fresno Police searching for thieves who stole from two local Costco stores

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of stealing more than $1,800 worth of property from two Fresno Costco stores.Police say the first instance happened on February 18, 2020, when the two suspects reportedly stole more than $800 worth of products from the Costco at 4500 W. Shaw Ave. in northwest Fresno.Two days later, the two are suspected of stealing more than $1,000 worth of products from the Costco at 7100 N. Abby in northeast Fresno on February 20.If you have any information, call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000, or call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.