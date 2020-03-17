FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of stealing more than $1,800 worth of property from two Fresno Costco stores.
Police say the first instance happened on February 18, 2020, when the two suspects reportedly stole more than $800 worth of products from the Costco at 4500 W. Shaw Ave. in northwest Fresno.
Two days later, the two are suspected of stealing more than $1,000 worth of products from the Costco at 7100 N. Abby in northeast Fresno on February 20.
If you have any information, call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000, or call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
You can also fill out the form below.
(mobile users tap here for form)
Fresno Police searching for thieves who stole from two local Costco stores
FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News