acts of kindness

Fresno seniors provided free meals, groceries every week to help them cope with pandemic

The Senior Aid for Food Resources Program is providing groceries to those 65 and older free of cost.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Car after car pulled into Logan Park in northwest Fresno to pick up a box full of hope.

Inside each was a week's worth of fresh food, lifting a weight from the shoulders of many elderly residents.

"It helps me financially," said resident Barbara Bary.

Another resident, Sally Olson, said, "To be able to not have to go to the grocery store and to be able to do this I think is a wonderful program and it sure helps."

Three days out of the week, the Senior Aid for Food Resources Program is providing groceries to those 65 and older free of cost.

"Just bring your ID to show that you are over 65 and we will do the rest," said Pardini's employee Michael Vance.

The program has been running since fall of 2020 and has now been extended through February.

District 2 councilman Mike Karbassi advocated for the contactless food distribution.

He said at the moment approximately 1,200 seniors are being fed weekly.

"Our seniors are vulnerable and we don't want them exposed to the virus going to the grocery store," he said. "They can come here, they can get some great food and they can go about their business."

To make it happen, the city acquired federal funding and partnered with Pardini's.

Karbassi said the program is not only benefiting the public, but also the food industry.

"We are saving dozens of food service jobs that have been shut out because of restaurants being closed, so that is part of the reason this program was created," he said.

Karbassi said he's now working to expand the program through March and also into other parts of Fresno.

To participate, residents must sign up online for a time slot or call the the programs hotline at 559-621-7237.

Registration opens every Monday at nine in the morning.

You can sign up here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnofoodsocietyfree foodcoronavirusacts of kindnessseniorsfresnopandemicsenior citizenscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTS OF KINDNESS
Teen gives up college savings to help mom pay rent
Cheerleaders on a mission to spread cheer during the pandemic
Student uses GameStop earnings to donate to children's hospital
102-year-old shares the secret to her longevity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New vaccine site coming to Central CA, governor is met with protestors chanting 'recall Newsom'
Merced Police arrest 14-year-old boy accused of shooting, killing man
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver after stopping to help another driver involved in crash
Fewer first-time freshman are enrolling in college amid COVID-19
Sierra Forest officials conduct prescribed fire operations 6 months after Creek Fire
Restaurants prep for busy Valentine's Day weekend with outdoor dining
2 killed in southwest Fresno crash, road closed for investigation
Show More
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack in trial
Audra McDonald tweets support for Tower Theatre amid ongoing controversy
Fresno council member pushes for city to file lawsuit against FUSD
Lost your job? How to not lose access to key tax credits
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Dinuba
More TOP STORIES News