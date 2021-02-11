Fresno seniors provided free meals, groceries every week to help them cope with pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Car after car pulled into Logan Park in northwest Fresno to pick up a box full of hope.
Inside each was a week's worth of fresh food, lifting a weight from the shoulders of many elderly residents.
"It helps me financially," said resident Barbara Bary.
Another resident, Sally Olson, said, "To be able to not have to go to the grocery store and to be able to do this I think is a wonderful program and it sure helps."
Three days out of the week, the Senior Aid for Food Resources Program is providing groceries to those 65 and older free of cost.
"Just bring your ID to show that you are over 65 and we will do the rest," said Pardini's employee Michael Vance.
The program has been running since fall of 2020 and has now been extended through February.
District 2 councilman Mike Karbassi advocated for the contactless food distribution.
He said at the moment approximately 1,200 seniors are being fed weekly.
"Our seniors are vulnerable and we don't want them exposed to the virus going to the grocery store," he said. "They can come here, they can get some great food and they can go about their business."
To make it happen, the city acquired federal funding and partnered with Pardini's.
Karbassi said the program is not only benefiting the public, but also the food industry.
"We are saving dozens of food service jobs that have been shut out because of restaurants being closed, so that is part of the reason this program was created," he said.
Karbassi said he's now working to expand the program through March and also into other parts of Fresno.
To participate, residents must sign up online for a time slot or call the the programs hotline at 559-621-7237.
Registration opens every Monday at nine in the morning.
