Fresno business owners left confused, frustrated after 'shelter in place' order extension

In his announcement, Mayor Lee Brand gave no details on how business owners can apply to reopen, or if they're even required to do so.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The store sits bare as Horn Photo is one of the many businesses that've been forced to close their doors.

Stan and Shelly Grosz were getting ready to open back up next week when the stay-at-home order was set to expire.

That glimmer of hope faded after Mayor Lee Brand announced an extension to the city's 'shelter in place' order.

"I had a cleaning service come in this morning so they can do the heavy-duty cleaning. I was gearing up toward that and this is just a blow, because when will be open?" says Shelly Grosz.

Along with an extension, Mayor Brand described a multi-step approach to reopening what he called 'authorized' businesses, involving applications.

But business owners were left confused as they weren't given details on how to apply, or if they're even required to do so.

Shayna Rose of Classy Beauty salon says the process has her worried about whether she'll reopen her doors as closures remain in place.

The Groszs say now all they want is some clarity, and the chance to reopen.

"They need to trust us to open our doors and operate our business in a safe manner," says Shelly Grosz.

