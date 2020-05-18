shelter in place

Councilmember Luis Chavez proposes new changes to Fresno's shelter-in-place order

The proposal outlines five changes to the stay-at-home order, including opening dine-in areas at restaurants.

FILE - Downtown Fresno is seen in this November 22, 2018 image from SkyView30. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City Council member Luis Chavez is offering up a proposal to modify the City of Fresno's shelter-in-place order on Monday.

The proposal outlines five changes to the stay-at-home order, including opening dine-in areas at restaurants.

Fresno County has applied for "regional variance" from California's stay-at-home order, which Gov. Gavin Newsom said most of the state's 58 counties now qualify for.

RELATED: New CA guidelines to allow most counties to relax stay at home orders, open restaurant dining rooms

If the county is approved, it would be eligible to move further into Phase 2 of the opening business, such as dine-in restaurant services. The council member told Action News the county should be close to getting the state's approval soon.

Chavez's proposal would "highly encourages" seniors, those with pre-existing conditions and vulnerable groups, to continue sheltering in place, with limited trips out in public.

Meanwhile, all other residents would be required to wear face masks and follow social distancing while in stores or other enclosed public places. Residents would not have to wear a mask while exercising or in an open space.

RELATED: Don't forget your face mask, Fresno's new shelter-in-place order in effect today

The proposal also would remove the $1,000 or jail penalty for not following the shelter-in-place order. A person could still be fined in extreme cases of threatening the city's public health.

Chavez also proposes the city commit $10 million to the county's efforts to increase testing and contract tracing for the coronavirus.

For the proposal to pass, Chavez would need three other council members to approve it, and for Mayor Lee Brand to sign-off.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresnobusinesscoronavirusfresnoshelter in placepoliticscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHELTER IN PLACE
Merced Co. sheriff won't enforce 'stay at home' order
Newsom says it's best to stay close to home as CA opens
Students in CA city could go to school twice a week next year if new model is approved
City leaders react to confrontation between Miguel Arias, protesters at Arias' home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New CA guidelines to allow most counties to relax stay at home orders
Central California coronavirus cases
Driver shot on Hwy 99 in central Fresno, police searching for suspect
Some Valley residents wake up to rain, here's how long it'll last
Man dead after falling into water near Angel Falls area of Bass Lake
17-year-old boy who drowned in Tule River identified
CA to begin offering relief funds for undocumented immigrants
Show More
FBI: Shooter at Pensacola military base linked to al-Qaida
Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
Man used stolen credit cards at Clovis Target, police say
Woman arrested for DUI in Madera, gun found inside car
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
More TOP STORIES News