FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can help keep a hidden gem in northeast Fresno open by running or walking this weekend.The Shinzen Run is happening Saturday, April 23, at Woodward Park.The money raised goes back to the Shinzen Friendship Garden.The first race begins at 6:30 am, with more happening throughout the morning.All participants can also enjoy a pancake breakfast.Those who do not want to walk or run but still enjoy the event can purchase a Breakfast and Garden option for $10. Click here to register for the run.