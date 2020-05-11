1 person shot at central Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting in central Fresno.
The shooting happened at the Park Grove Commons Apartments at Fresno and Berkeley.
Police were in the area on another call when they heard three shots fired.
Officers say they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
That person was taken to CRMC for treatment, and their condition is unknown right now.
This story is developing. Please stay with Action News for updates.
