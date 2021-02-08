Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno, police investigating

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in southeast Fresno on Monday morning.Officers found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying in the road on Calwa Avenue and 10th Street just after 1:30 am.Paramedics and police performed CPR, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators say they received reports from witnesses who heard people yelling and shots being fired."And then the shots rang out, the reported party then ducked out and saw the victim laying in the roadway," said Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall.Several shell casings were found in the area. Police have not released a description of the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.