FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men were hospitalized after being shot on Saturday afternoon in central Fresno.Officers say they responded to a Shotspotter notification in the area of Calaveras and McKenzie around 12:30 pm.About a half hour later, the two victims show up at Community Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds.A 20-year-old was grazed by a bullet and a 19-year-old was hit in the back. Both are expected to survive.The victims say they were walking when they were shot at by three other boys or men.A motive for this shooting is unknown at this time.