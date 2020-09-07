Woman injured in drive-by shooting while walking in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking a the suspect who opened fire at a couple in central Fresno on Monday morning.Investigators say a man and a woman were walking along Humboldt Avenue when a gray car drove by. The vehicle made a U-turn, and someone inside fired shots at the couple.The woman was hit in the leg and taken to the hospital where she is expected to be OK. The man was not injured.Police say the suspects were wearing face masks, but no further details were released.Investigators are now looking for the car involved in the shooting.