drive by shooting

Woman injured in drive-by shooting while walking in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking a the suspect who opened fire at a couple in central Fresno on Monday morning.

Investigators say a man and a woman were walking along Humboldt Avenue when a gray car drove by. The vehicle made a U-turn, and someone inside fired shots at the couple.

The woman was hit in the leg and taken to the hospital where she is expected to be OK. The man was not injured.

Police say the suspects were wearing face masks, but no further details were released.

Investigators are now looking for the car involved in the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralcrimewoman shotshootingdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRIVE BY SHOOTING
2 men critically injured in drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno
Drive-by shooter opens fire on man in central Fresno
Man and woman shot multiple times in east central Fresno
3 people injured at kids' birthday party in Fresno shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire grows to 73,278 acres, new evacuation orders issued
Creek Fire: Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency in Fresno, Madera, Mariposa counties
Here's how you can help Creek Fire evacuees
PHOTOS: Creek Fire scorches Fresno area
Creek Fire: 214 people airlifted from Mammoth Pool reservoir in daring rescue
Creek Fire: Terrified families flee surrounded by flames
Man shot and killed in Chowchilla, police say
Show More
Air Quality Alert issued for entire Central Valley as wildfire smoke settles
Creek Fire disrupts holiday weekend plans for many families
Cal ISO lifts Stage 2 Emergency, no power outages planned
24-year-old suspect shot in face by Fresno police, expected to survive
Man dead after crashing his car into a tree in Fresno County
More TOP STORIES News