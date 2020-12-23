Man killed in central Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 37-year-old man has been killed in a shooting in central Fresno.The shooting happened on N Fruit Avenue and W Ashlan Avenue just before 7:30 pm.The victim's girlfriend told police she and her boyfriend were visiting someone at an apartment complex when he walked into a pathway area.Seconds later, he was shot multiple times.He was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center where he died.Police do not know what led to the shooting but say it's possible there was some kind of disturbance between the victim and a resident at the apartment complex.