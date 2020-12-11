Man arrested for October murder of 16-year-old Fresno girl

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6966186" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two families mourned the loss of their loved ones on Sunday night after their lives were cut short by gun violence in Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal drive-by shooting of a teen girl in central Fresno.Fresno police say Kobi Johnson of Los Angeles opened fire on a vehicle carrying 16-year-old Alize Morales and a 16-year-old boy near Belmont Avenue and Calaveras Street on October 10.Morales was shot twice in the chest and died at the scene. The teen boy was hospitalized for a non-life-threatening injury and recovered.At the start of the investigation, the surviving teen did not cooperate with the police.Investigators say they learned Johnson was the suspect, and involved with a local gang. Detectives with the department's homicide and gang units arrested him on Monday, December 7 in Fresno.Johnson has been booked in the Fresno County Jail on murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges.