Man arrested for October murder of 16-year-old Fresno girl

Fresno police say Kobi Johnson of Los Angeles opened fire on a vehicle carrying 16-year-old Alize Morales and a 16-year-old boy near Belmont Avenue and Calaveras Street on October 10.
Morales was shot twice in the chest and died at the scene. The teen boy was hospitalized for a non-life-threatening injury and recovered.
At the start of the investigation, the surviving teen did not cooperate with the police.
Investigators say they learned Johnson was the suspect, and involved with a local gang. Detectives with the department's homicide and gang units arrested him on Monday, December 7 in Fresno.
Johnson has been booked in the Fresno County Jail on murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges.
RELATED: Families call for justice after woman, teen killed in separate Fresno shootings