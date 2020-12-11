homicide

Man arrested for October murder of 16-year-old Fresno girl

Fresno police say Kobi Johnson of Los Angeles opened fire on a vehicle carrying 16-year-old Alize Morales and a 16-year-old boy on October 10.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal drive-by shooting of a teen girl in central Fresno.

Fresno police say Kobi Johnson of Los Angeles opened fire on a vehicle carrying 16-year-old Alize Morales and a 16-year-old boy near Belmont Avenue and Calaveras Street on October 10.

Morales was shot twice in the chest and died at the scene. The teen boy was hospitalized for a non-life-threatening injury and recovered.

At the start of the investigation, the surviving teen did not cooperate with the police.

Investigators say they learned Johnson was the suspect, and involved with a local gang. Detectives with the department's homicide and gang units arrested him on Monday, December 7 in Fresno.

Johnson has been booked in the Fresno County Jail on murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges.

RELATED: Families call for justice after woman, teen killed in separate Fresno shootings
EMBED More News Videos

Two families mourned the loss of their loved ones on Sunday night after their lives were cut short by gun violence in Fresno.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralmurderfatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
16-year-old girl shot and killed in Central Fresno identified
Homicide suspect arrested on Highway 99 near Livingston
Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno over the weekend
18-year-old arrested for shooting Fresno street vendor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New concerns raised about California EDD's verification system
Congress stuck, McConnell resists state aid in COVID-19 deal
4 Valley locations chosen to store, distribute COVID-19 vaccine
BofA reveals it paid millions to 'double-dipping' EDD fraudsters
Fresno to crack down on those violating gathering restrictions
Clorox wipes shortage likely to last until mid-2021
California DMV suspends behind-the-wheel driving tests
Show More
Fresno City College student arrested after altercation with instructor involving a gun, police say
Wisconsin court judge rules against Trump's election lawsuit
Azar: FDA intends to grant emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
Brandon Bernard tells victims' family 'I'm sorry' before execution
Merced offering funds for businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions
More TOP STORIES News