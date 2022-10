Shooting investigation closes northbound Highway 99 Fresno Street off-ramp

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting after a man walked into a local Chevron gas station reporting he had been shot Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported on Fresno and E Streets in Downtown Fresno.

Northbound Highway 99 Fresno Street off-ramp is closed during the investigation.

The condition of the man who was shot is unknown.

This is a developing story.