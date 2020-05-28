shooting

Man found with gunshot wound during traffic stop in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot in southeast Fresno on Thursday morning.

Fresno County sheriff's deputies made a traffic stop at Jensen and Maple Avenues just after 2 a.m. when they discovered the injured man, officials say.

He was in the car with three friends, who say they were rushing him to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Investigators say the victim was shot close to Calwa Hotel and Apartments at 10th Street and Calwa Avenue.

Fresno police have taken over the investigation since it happened within city limits. They say they believe the story of the victim and his friends.

"There's nothing to indicate that the people in the car other than the victim was involved in this shooting... they don't have any wounds, any blood on them, no indication that the car was struck," said Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall. "Again, at this point, we have no reason not to believe their story that they were just happened to be driving through the area and saw their friend and realized he had been shot and tried to everything they could to get him to the hospital and be treated."

Police believe the victim should survive his injury.

Officers found shell casings at the hotel but did not receive any reports of shots fired in the area.
