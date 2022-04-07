homicide

Police searching for Fresno homicide suspect, reward offered

This was Fresno's eleventh homicide of 2022.
Fresno police seeking suspect who gunned down romantic rival

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for 31-year-old Jerry Rodriguez, who is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting.

Homicide detectives say Rodriguez shot and killed 41-year-old Salvador Olivera last month during an argument at the Parks at Fig Garden apartment complex on Fruit and Ashlan.


Witnesses told Action News they heard banging on their neighbor's door. They said Rodriguez came to his ex-girlfriend's apartment, argued with her, and then shot Olivera.


Authorities say a $3,000 award through CrimeStoppers is available to anyone who can provide information leading to Rodriguez's arrest.

