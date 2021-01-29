Man dies after being shot in the back, homicide investigation underway in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway in central Fresno after a man was shot on Friday morning.Fresno police were called to the area of Belmont Avenue and Fulton Street just after 3:00 am.A woman reported a man had been shot. Officers found a small gunshot wound in his back.The man was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.Further information regarding what led up to the gunfire or a motive for the shooting has not been released.Police have the area blocked off as detectives continue their investigation.