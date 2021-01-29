homicide

Man dies after being shot in the back, homicide investigation underway in central Fresno

The man was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway in central Fresno after a man was shot on Friday morning.

Fresno police were called to the area of Belmont Avenue and Fulton Street just after 3:00 am.

A woman reported a man had been shot. Officers found a small gunshot wound in his back.

The man was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Further information regarding what led up to the gunfire or a motive for the shooting has not been released.

Police have the area blocked off as detectives continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralhomicide investigationhomicideshootingman killedman shot
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
One shot and killed in Atwater, another hospitalized
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
Man accused of shooting and killing his brother in Kings Co.
Man arrested for deadly drive-by shooting in central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter storms create flooding hazards, dangerous driving conditions in Valley
Dogecoin soars 370% as latest target of Reddit group
Tulare man arrested for the murder of 2 Fresno teens
Central CA storm: More rain and snow pour over Valley, foothills
Johnson & Johnson vaccine 85% effective against severe COVID-19 disease
ALDI opens its first store in Fresno
Crews working to undo storm damage in Fresno County
Show More
Heavy rain hits Tulare County
Roadblocks for Fresno mayor's offer to settle Tower Theatre sale dispute
Clovis city council candidate arrested for stealing campaign signs
Yosemite National Park extends closure until Monday due to storm
Military team lends a helping hand to CRMC staff amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News