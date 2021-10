FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in southeast Fresno on Sunday night.Officers were called to the La Hacienda Apartments on Kings Canyon Road and Peach Avenue at 11:00 pm.Investigators believe a family disturbance led to a man in his 50s shooting another man in the stomach.The victim, who police say is in his 30s, was taken to a Fresno hospital and is expected to recover.Officers say the suspected shooter was last seen in a white car. A description of the man has not been released.Investigators have not found the gun used in the attack.