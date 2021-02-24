shooting

Man shot while on date with woman at central Fresno apartment

Fresno police are searching for the suspect who shot a man inside a central Fresno apartment on Tuesday night.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect who shot a man inside a central Fresno apartment on Tuesday night.

Investigators say the 35-year-old victim was on a date with a woman at his home. At around 10:30 pm, someone burst into the apartment, shot the man in the leg and stole his money.

The suspect also rummaged through the victim's home.

The woman was not hurt, but now officials are trying to find her.

"Coincidentally, the female left with the suspect at the same time. We don't know if the female acquaintance of our victim and the male suspect were working in tandem," said Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes.

At this time, police are not calling her a suspect.

The injured man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralcrimetheftshootingman shot
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man shot in the stomach near Visalia elementary school
36-year-old man shot in southeast Fresno, police say
CHP officer and suspect shot following chase in Tulare County
Man shot in the leg during argument in southwest Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed in the face at northeast Fresno apartment complex
J&J single-dose COVID-19 shot poised for FDA decision
Valley nursing homes see huge drop in COVID cases
Valley restaurant, grocery store workers can get COVID vaccine next week
At least 1 killed in fiery rollover crash near Coalinga
Tiger Woods injured in rollover crash
Fire burns through east central Fresno home
Show More
Fresno officials, law enforcement crack down on illegal street racing
CA couple finds stolen EDD money, gets tax bill
Housing market booming in Fresno County
COVID vaccinations expanding to education and ag in Fresno County
Security officials cast blame for failures during Capitol insurrection
More TOP STORIES News