Man shot while on date with woman at central Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect who shot a man inside a central Fresno apartment on Tuesday night.Investigators say the 35-year-old victim was on a date with a woman at his home. At around 10:30 pm, someone burst into the apartment, shot the man in the leg and stole his money.The suspect also rummaged through the victim's home.The woman was not hurt, but now officials are trying to find her."Coincidentally, the female left with the suspect at the same time. We don't know if the female acquaintance of our victim and the male suspect were working in tandem," said Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes.At this time, police are not calling her a suspect.The injured man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.