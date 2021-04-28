1 shot in southeast Fresno, police detain suspect after surrounding home

shooting

A suspect was detained after Fresno police officers surrounded a southeast Fresno home while investigating a shooting on Wednesday morning.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect was detained after Fresno police officers surrounded a southeast Fresno home while investigating a shooting on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened on Butler Avenue and Hazelwood Boulevard just before 1:00 am.

Investigators say the victim, a man believed to be in his 30s or 40s, was found on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.



Shortly after finding the man, officers were called to a home around the corner at Townsend Avenue and Hazelwood. Investigators said the victim was shot inside the house.

Law enforcement officials were calling for the residents to come outside. Officials say two adult males and an 11-year-old girl complied with police and exited the house.

The suspect in the shooting refused to leave. SWAT investigators were called and after a short standoff, the suspect was eventually taken into custody.

No one was hurt.

Authorities were serving a search warrant at the house and looking for the weapon involved in the shooting.

The street was blocked off at Hazelwood off of Butler Avenue while police continued their investigation. Residents in the area are advised to take alternate routes Wednesday morning.

