FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in central Fresno on Tuesday morning.Officers said a man who had been shot in the hand arrived at a Fresno hospital around 2:30 am.Investigators believe the shooting happened a short time before on Cedar Avenue near McKinley.It wasn't immediately clear what led to the gunfire. No one else was hurt.Officers spent the overnight hours canvassing the area looking for evidence.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.