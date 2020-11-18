shooting

Man shot in the leg in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after a shooting in southwest Fresno on Tuesday night.

Fresno police were called to the area of Church Avenue and Anna Street, right off Highway 99, just before 9:30 pm.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Investigators discovered three shell-casings a short distance away at Church and Cherry but never confirmed the intersection as the crime scene.

Authorities say the victim refused to answer questions and is not cooperating with the investigation.

No suspect information has been released.
