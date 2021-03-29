shooting

Man shot in southeast Fresno, police investigating

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot in southeast Fresno on Monday morning.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter call in the area of Chestnut and Balch Avenues shortly after 3:00 am.

When investigators arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his neck and shoulder.



First responders rushed the man to a hospital for emergency treatment. Officials have not provided an update on his condition but said he was awake and speaking with officers.

The victim told detectives he was walking toward Kings Canyon Boulevard when he heard gunfire and then was hit.

Investigators haven't released a suspect description at this time.

