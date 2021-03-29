Man shot in southeast Fresno, police investigating

BREAKING: @FresnoPolice responded to a shot spotter activation on Chestnut & Balch Avenues after 3am. Officials say one man is in the hospital. Police are searching for a suspect(s). pic.twitter.com/dBjTmHyh26 — Elisa Navarro (@ElisaABC30) March 29, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot in southeast Fresno on Monday morning.Officers responded to a ShotSpotter call in the area of Chestnut and Balch Avenues shortly after 3:00 am.When investigators arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his neck and shoulder.First responders rushed the man to a hospital for emergency treatment. Officials have not provided an update on his condition but said he was awake and speaking with officers.The victim told detectives he was walking toward Kings Canyon Boulevard when he heard gunfire and then was hit.Investigators haven't released a suspect description at this time.