FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot in southwest Fresno on Sunday night.It happened on Hawes and Delno Avenues near Fresno Chandler Executive Airport just before 10:30 pm.Police say the victim was inside an apartment at the time of the shooting. Investigators said the suspect shot through a wall and hit the man.Detectives believe the victim may have been shot twice. He was being treated at a Fresno hospital and is expected to recover.Investigators have not released any information about the suspect.