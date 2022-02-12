Fresno man shot while standing in front yard of home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Someone shot a Fresno man as he stood in his own front yard.He's now been hospitalized for his injuries.Investigators say the shooting happened just before 8 pm Friday.The victim was walking around his home near Normal and Mayfair when gunshots rang out.The victim suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound to his right calf.Detectives say a man was seen running from the scene of the shooting.At this time, they're not sure if he was connected to the crime.Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police.