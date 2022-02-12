Fresno man shot while standing in front yard of home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Someone shot a Fresno man as he stood in his own front yard.
He's now been hospitalized for his injuries.
Investigators say the shooting happened just before 8 pm Friday.
The victim was walking around his home near Normal and Mayfair when gunshots rang out.
The victim suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound to his right calf.
Detectives say a man was seen running from the scene of the shooting.
At this time, they're not sure if he was connected to the crime.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police.
