35-year-old dies days after double shooting in west central Fresno

It's the 51st homicide of the year in the city of Fresno.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shooting in west central Fresno is now a homicide investigation after the victim died in the hospital.

Police are still searching for the gunman connected to a shooting that happened on August 21.

Investigators say 35-year-old Antonio Hernandez was walking with a woman near Dolores and Harvey Avenues when the gunman approached them.

Words were exchanged between Hernandez and the suspect. That's when the attacker pulled out a gun and opened fire.

RELATED: Man, woman shot while walking in Fresno neighborhood

Hernandez and the woman were rushed to the hospital, both suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The woman has since been released, but Hernandez died five days later.

Police haven't released a description of the gunman.

