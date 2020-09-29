2 shot at party in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men were shot while at a party in southwest Fresno on Monday night, police say.
The shooting happened outside a house at Samson and Clara Avenues off of North Avenue around 8 pm.
One man was hit in his lower body, and the other had a graze wound to his back. Both are expected to survive.
Investigators say the shooting happened during the party, but have not released further details.
