Police searching for suspect who fired shots into central Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after multiple shots were fired at an apartment in central Fresno on Thursday morning.Officers were called to the apartment complex on Floradora Avenue and 9th Street just after 5 a.m.Police say no one inside the unit was injured.Investigators say it's the second time the apartment has been targeted in the last week.A motive for the shooting has not been released and there's no description of a suspect. Roadways in the area are blocked off as officers continue to investigate.