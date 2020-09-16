1 dead, 1 critically injured after east central Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after two people were shot in east central Fresno on Wednesday morning.Officers responded to the area of Madison Avenue near Maple and Belmont Avenues around 10:50 a.m.Police say a man in his forties died at the scene. Another person was shot several times and taken to a hospital in critical condition.Further information regarding what led up to the shooting has not been released.Investigators have not yet provided a suspect description.Madison Avenue is blocked off in the area as detectives investigate.