1 dead, 1 critically injured after east central Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after two people were shot in east central Fresno on Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the area of Madison Avenue near Maple and Belmont Avenues around 10:50 a.m.
Police say a man in his forties died at the scene. Another person was shot several times and taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Further information regarding what led up to the shooting has not been released.
Investigators have not yet provided a suspect description.
Madison Avenue is blocked off in the area as detectives investigate.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
