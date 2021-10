FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in the head in east central Fresno on Monday night.It happened shortly before 8:30 pm on Clinton and Clovis Avenues.Investigators say a man in his 30s was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for a gunshot wound.Officials say the man is still alive, but doctors do not believe he will recover from his injuries.The intersection remained blocked off through the early morning hours for the investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.