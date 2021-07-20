Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno on Tuesday morning.It happened on Clara Avenue near North Avenue shortly before 9 am.Investigators say the victim, who is in his 40s, was shot multiple times in the leg. He was taken to a hospital, and his condition has not been released.Police are working to determine a motive for the attack.Officers say the suspect's vehicle is described as a white SUV. It was last seen going north on Clara Avenue.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.