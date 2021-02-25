shooting

Police investigating shooting in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a shooting in east central Fresno on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Tyler and Recreation Avenues just before 2:00 pm.



Investigators said the shooting was non-life-threatening, but further information was not immediately available.

Officials have the area blocked off as they continue their investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.



This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.
