Police investigating shooting in east central Fresno

Fresno Police are investigating a non life threatening shooting at Tyler and Recreation. Please avoid the area for the time being. pic.twitter.com/JHYKHh2E5r — Fresno Police (@FresnoPolice) February 25, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a shooting in east central Fresno on Thursday afternoon.Officers were called to the area of Tyler and Recreation Avenues just before 2:00 pm.Investigators said the shooting was non-life-threatening, but further information was not immediately available.Officials have the area blocked off as they continue their investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.