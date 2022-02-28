Shooting near high school in central Fresno leaves 1 in hospital

Fresno police are investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital on Monday morning.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 am in the area of Robinson and Rowell in central Fresno.

That's just down the street from Duncan Polytechnical High School.

Officers arrived to find a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

He has been transported to CRMC and is currently in surgery.

Police are now canvassing the area for surveillance videos and witnesses.

There is no information on suspects yet.

This story is developing and will be updated.
