Man arrested for February shooting during Fresno basketball game

The bullet grazed the victim's head, and he survived his injuries.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

A man is in custody accused of shooting a man at Romain Park in central Fresno last month.

Police say 21-year-old Misaiah Dixon shot a 33-year-old man in the back of the head while inside the gym on February 26.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after an argument broke out during a basketball game.

Police say Dixon also pistol-whipped a 36-year-old man.

Dixon was arrested Friday outside of a house in southeast Fresno.

He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on attempted homicide and assault charges.

