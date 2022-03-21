Man arrested for February shooting during Fresno basketball game

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A man is in custody accused of shooting a man at Romain Park in central Fresno last month.Police say 21-year-old Misaiah Dixon shot a 33-year-old man in the back of the head while inside the gym on February 26.The bullet grazed the victim's head, and he survived his injuries.Investigators believe the shooting happened after an argument broke out during a basketball game.Police say Dixon also pistol-whipped a 36-year-old man.Dixon was arrested Friday outside of a house in southeast Fresno.He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on attempted homicide and assault charges.