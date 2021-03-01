shooting

Man dies after shooting in southeast Fresno

Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot in southeast Fresno on Monday morning.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot in southeast Fresno on Monday morning.

Officers responded to Pierce and Alta Avenues, off Willow Avenue and Kings Canyon Road, around 4:00 am after receiving reports of people shouting and a shot being fired.

Investigators found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno, where he later died. His name has not been released.

Police found broken glass near a vehicle up the street. They believe the man was shot in that area during an argument.

Officers have blocked off the neighborhood while they continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.
