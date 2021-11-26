Police search for shooters who opened fire on driver in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for two people who opened fire on a driver in west central Fresno on Friday morning.Investigators say a man tried getting into an apartment complex through the exit at Shields and Valentine after 12:30 am.Officers say the drivers of a black Charger and a white sedan who were leaving the complex at the same time shot at the victim.The victim's car was struck 12 times, but he was not hurt."He has no idea who these individuals are. He doesn't know why this happened," said Fresno Police Lt. Sean Biggs.The victim was able to get away, but his car died at McKinley and Valentine. That's when he called the police.Officers are looking for a black Charger and a white Sedan.Investigators have not released any information about the shooters.