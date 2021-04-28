Man with gunshot wound dropped off at Fresno hospital, police investigating

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot on Wednesday morning.Officers responded to Community Regional Medical Center around 7:20 am after a man with at least one gunshot wound was dropped off at the hospital.When officers arrived, the victim said he was shot in a parking lot near Ashlan and Blackstone in central Fresno.Crime Scene Investigation officials were sent out to the Rodeway Inn located in that area, where they found "disturbed furniture, broken glass and blood" in two rooms.Officers are still working to determine if that is where the shooting took place. Police say the victim wasn't cooperative with officers.The person who dropped off the victim drove off before investigators arrived.