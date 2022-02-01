1 shot outside apartment complex in west central Fresno, police investigating

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have shut down a portion of Marks Avenue in west central Fresno for a shooting investigation.It happened before 11 am outside an apartment complex on Marks and McKinley Avenues.Witnesses say the victim was standing in front of the complex when a dark-colored car pulled up, and someone inside opened fire.The victim was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.Police say the car drove off. Further suspect information wasn't immediately available.Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting.Marks Avenue is closed between McKinley and Clinton. The street is expected to be closed until at least 1 pm. Drivers should avoid the area.