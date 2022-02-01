shooting

1 shot outside apartment complex in west central Fresno, police investigating

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have shut down a portion of Marks Avenue in west central Fresno for a shooting investigation.

It happened before 11 am outside an apartment complex on Marks and McKinley Avenues.

Witnesses say the victim was standing in front of the complex when a dark-colored car pulled up, and someone inside opened fire.

The victim was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police say the car drove off. Further suspect information wasn't immediately available.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting.

Marks Avenue is closed between McKinley and Clinton. The street is expected to be closed until at least 1 pm. Drivers should avoid the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno west centralshooting
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Florida man opens fire in I-95 road rage shooting, caught on dash cam
Stockton fire captain dies after being shot while battling fire
27-year-old man hospitalized after being shot in Merced, police say
Man shot multiple times in South Valley, search for shooters underway
TOP STORIES
Family of man killed in mobile home fire files wrongful death lawsuit
1 hospitalized after car crashes in northwest Fresno
Man stabbed in Los Banos, police investigating
4 accused of stealing thousands of pills from CVS Pharmacy in Clovis
Man charged with murder in connection to fatal Tulare mobile home fire
Pfizer to ask for authorization of under-5 COVID shots
Tom Brady officially announces retirement
Show More
Fresno County's stunning Blossom Trail opening this week
Suspected DUI driver crashes into CAL FIRE engine in Madera County
New restaurants opening at El Paseo Marketplace in Fresno
Stockton fire captain dies after being shot while battling fire
Universal health care bill fails to pass in California
More TOP STORIES News